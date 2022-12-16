Prepare for busy holiday travel when visiting the Idaho Falls Regional Airport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As the holidays approach, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects the busy travel season to continue.

Through November, IDA has seen more than 580,000 passengers make their way through the terminal. Travel experts have predicted holiday travel in 2022 will see more passengers fly this year. IDA expects the nationwide trend to continue locally as the airport has seen a growth in available flights in destinations over the past couple years.

“We anticipate having more passengers and in preparation, we took measures in our remodel to be well equipped for the increase in passengers,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “While we are prepared, it is equally important for travelers to anticipate the unexpected, including longer wait times, as they take to the skies for the holidays.”

Arriving two hours before scheduled departures will allow travelers enough time to park, check-in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening. Once at the gates, travelers will find an improved airport terminal with new restaurant offerings. To bring even more cheer this holiday season, local artists and performing groups will offer live music at select times.

In addition to arriving early, passengers are also encouraged to pack smart before arriving at the airport. Knowing what you can or can’t pack in carry-on and checked luggage before arriving at the airport makes the screening process easier. IDA encourages travelers to visit the TSA "What Can I Bring?” tool at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all.

To accommodate increased passenger numbers, the airport has added additional economy parking. This summer, Economy Lot 2, just 500 feet away from the terminal, allows passengers to ditch the cash, use their mobile devices and find affordable parking. Additional lots are also available and additional parking information can be found on IDA’s website at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/219/Parking.

People waiting to pick up passengers are asked to wait in daily or hourly lots, as vehicles are prohibited from waiting along the drop-off and pick-up curb. The area directly in front of the terminal is for individuals loading or unloading their vehicles.

“We just ask people to offer a little more patience and plan for a little extra time to get through lines,” Cloutier said. “A little kindness and some preplanning will go a long way to helping make travel better for everyone.”