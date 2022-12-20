Idaho Falls Regional Airport transitioning to cashless payment for parking lots

IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is easier than ever as the region's premier airport destination switches to cashless parking operations.

As the airport upgrades technology used at parking across the facility, IDA will transition to cashless payment only beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Earlier this year, IDA began using new technology at its new Economy 2 parking lot and has found tremendous success with cashless payment.

“We are always working to improve our passenger experience at IDA and as fewer people carry cash on them, it only seemed fitting we implement this technology at the airport,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “Cashless payment also improves efficacy and helps people reach their final destination sooner.”

For travelers leaving a vehicle at IDA, the airport offers a range of parking options to fit your short-term and long-term needs. The first 30 minutes are complimentary in all IDA parking lots. For more information on pricing, please visit www.iflyida.com.

When traveling at IDA, it is encouraged all passengers plan ahead and arrive two hours before their scheduled departure. Arriving on time allows travelers enough time to park, check-in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration screening.

The furthest parking lot at IDA is a short walk along the paved path from the lot to the airport, measuring under 500 feet. During busy times of the year, the airport encourages the utilization of local transportation, including Greater Idaho Falls Transit, taxis, hotel shuttles and other ride-sharing options.

“While IDA is an airport and serves as the regional hub for air travel, parking is always a top priority to our staff,” Cloutier said. “As we look at the airport’s future, we will continue to implement the greatest and best practices to ensure travelers’ experiences remain exceptional.”