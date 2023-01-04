Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 9:58 AM
‘KNOW Vape’ teen video contest

EIPH challenges creative teens to a video competition on vaping.
KNOW Vape
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health is looking for creative teens to enter into a video contest about vaping.

Teens willing to accept the challenge will be tasked with putting together a short video, 90 second or less, about the dangers of vaping, vape prevention or how to quit vaping.

The video must be shot in horizontal orientation, high quality with no copyright assets.

The winning video teen producer will receive a prize of $2,000. Qualified videos will be broadcasted statewide.

April 1, 2023 is the deadline. No videos will be accepted after April 1.

Participants must be between the age of 13 and 18 to enter either as an individual or a team.

For more information, official rules and guidelines head to the KNOW Vape website.

Winners will be announced on May 1, 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Kailey Galaviz

