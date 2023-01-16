Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 9:48 AM
Governor Little comes to Idaho Falls

Idaho Governor Brad Little
Idaho Governor Brad Little

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Gov. Brad Little is coming to Idaho Falls for a conference on his 2023 Legislative priorities.

He will be at the College of Eastern Idaho at noon on Monday.

In his state of the state address last Monday, Gov. Little proposed an increase in education funding, property tax relief and efforts to fight the influx of fentanyl. Increased education funding was on the top of his priority list.

Before he makes his way to Idaho Falls, he will be in Twin Falls at the College of Southern Idaho.

Kailey Galaviz

Skip to content