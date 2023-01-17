Idaho Fall’s transportation service, GIFT, exceeds expectations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Going on seven months of operation, the Greater Idaho Falls Transit has given more than 47,000 rides now, more than originally expected.

But Kade Marquez, the Transit Coordinator for GIFT, says that number changes on a constant basis. With seven operating vehicles, he says drivers are staying very busy, "Just beyond anything that anybody was estimating."

Public transportation in Idaho Falls ceased in 2019 due to lack of interest in the service.

Marquez says people are starting to become more interested and are using the service regularly.

"We have some riders that ride it every day... We have people that ride it every week and we have people that ride it maybe just once a month depending on their travel needs. So, we really reach a wide population in Idaho Falls," he says.

There are many things Marquez has been proud of with operation and his staff so far. One of those being how drivers are able to connect with customers and build trust.

Marquez says he has seen feedback from customers say, "I never used your service before and now that I used it I feel incredibly safe and I feel comfortable. Previously, I would never dream of putting my kid or my grandmother on an Uber or Lyft, but I would consider it with how safe and courteous and professional your drivers are."

Right now, GIFT is in what they call a pilot program. This allows for changes to be made and to see if this is something that residents want and need for a long time.

So far, they have made adjustments to their hours of service and more changes could be in store.

Marquez recognizes the fact that Ammon, Iona and even Ucon residents are wanting this service. He says he has been in contact with Ammon City Council and, "It's just a matter of coming to an agreement of what the service will cost and who will fund it... I think they know that there is a demand, but right now there's just not an option in the budget that has been set aside for transportation services."

GIFT hours and contact information.

They might soon be able to add another automobile to their fleet, making it a total of eight vehicles in service, allowing for faster response times.

GIFT has also since changed their phone number after the scheduling call center has moved to Idaho. They can now be reached at 208-999-4438.

Employees take feedback from their customers very seriously and strive to provide the best experience they can.

GIFT plans to launch a survey for current customers in the next 30 days. This survey will help them gather even more feedback from people who use their service to tweak things in their control to best serve the public.

Marquez is excited for what 2023 has in store for GIFT. His goal for him and his staff is to provide at least 100,000 rides. He seems confident that with all the support he has seen from the community so far, they will be able to meet that mark.