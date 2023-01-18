Mayor Casper delivers State of the City address

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors is hosting the City of Idaho Falls and Mayor Rebecca Casper for the address. The community is invited to the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., where Mayor Casper will deliver her address.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites at 3005 South Fork Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The address is being held in conjunction with a luncheon with meal tickets on sale for $50. There will also be seats for those who want to attend but not participate in the luncheon.

GIFAR will be giving all proceeds from the luncheon to the local Mayor’s Scholarship fund. Established in 2006, the 501(c)(3) organization has provided over $550,000 to local students to further their education. The organization strives to foster the continued success of our community through these scholarships and inspire meaningful change in the lives of local youth.

Mayor Casper was re-elected to a third term as Mayor of Idaho Falls in November 2021, in a citywide election. Under Mayor Casper’s leadership, Idaho Falls was ranked the best-performing small city in America by the 2021 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index. Mayor Casper services on numerous boards and commissions advocating for the constituents of Idaho Falls.