Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 10:52 AM
Published 11:26 AM

Another ‘Souper Bowl’ season comes to an end

17th annual Souper Bowl.
KIFI
17th annual Souper Bowl.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The friendly 'Souper Bowl' competition between Skyline High School and Idaho Falls High School officially wraps up on Wednesday.

Donations began on Jan. 23 this year. The competition was supposed to conclude on Saturday, Feb. 4, but after freezing temperatures shut down schools, they decided to extend the donation period. Tuesday, Feb. 7, was the last day to donate.

Results for which school came out on top and the final food count have not yet been released. Students are finishing up the final count. The Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls heads to Skyline High School on Wednesday to pick up their collection of donated items.

This food drive is completely administered by the students and has been a tradition for many years to help benefit recipients of the CFBIF.

Although the 'Souper Bowl' has come to an end, the CFBIF accepts donations all year long.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a reporter and weekend anchor for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content