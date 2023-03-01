Finding hope – Climbing from addiction to achievement

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, the College of Eastern Idaho will host Stephanie Taylor-Thompson to share her story of falling to addiction and overcoming through achievement.

It will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a free lunch and video. At 12:00 p.m., Stephanie will begin telling her story. Afterward, there will be resources for people who may be struggling and giveaways. It will be held in Building 3, Room 306.