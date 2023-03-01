Finding hope – Climbing from addiction to achievement
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, the College of Eastern Idaho will host Stephanie Taylor-Thompson to share her story of falling to addiction and overcoming through achievement.
It will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a free lunch and video. At 12:00 p.m., Stephanie will begin telling her story. Afterward, there will be resources for people who may be struggling and giveaways. It will be held in Building 3, Room 306.
"Stephanie Taylor-Thompson is a resident of Idaho Falls. She is in long term recovery and a formerly incarcerated person. Stephanie earned full pardons from both Idaho and Montana in 2017. She graduated from Idaho State University with degrees in Sociology and Criminology and is currently a student at Northwest Nazarene University pursuing her MSW. Stephanie is a former Reentry Specialist and subject matter expert for the Idaho Department of Correction, District 7 Probation and Parole Office. She is now a Field Director with Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest prison ministry. She is also a Certified Peer Support Specialist, Certified Family Support Partner and Recovery Coach. She is a graduate of the Idaho Citizens Law Academy. Stephanie is an elected member for Region Seven Behavioral Health board and the Greater Idaho Falls Police Council as well as a council member for the Idaho State Rehabilitation Council. She volunteers in numerous capacities as an advisory member. Stephanie has received both state and national awards for her dedication to reentry, addiction recovery and criminal justice reform. She is passionate about corrections, criminal justice, reentry, recovery, suicide prevention and anti-human trafficking efforts."Biography