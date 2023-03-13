Ronald McDonald House Charities fundraiser for family room kicks off Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the next few days, you can help keep the Ronald McDonald Family Room running at the Eastern Idaho Medical Center.

Since its opening four years ago, the room has served more than 5,700 families who have found comfort support and much-needed help to continue to be there for their children staying in the hospital.

The room is located at 3200 Channing Way, Ste 106, in Idaho Falls, and it is there to help create a family home environment to give parents and families of children who come to EIRMC, a place to feel comfort and rest after spending all day with their children, while still being within feet of their child's room. The room is completely free for these families to drop by and use.

The fundraiser is there to help keep the room open and available for families in need of it. If you would like to offer some support to the families who use the room and keep the room open, you can do so here.