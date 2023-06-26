Donate blood this Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Idahoan Foods and American Red Cross are teaming up hosting a Blood Drive at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.

The drive's theme is "Our People." The point of the theme is to magnify Idahoan's impact by connecting with the community.

According to the American Red Cross, there has been a shortage of blood donations recently. They say the upcoming holiday could put even more strain on donations.

Donors of all blood types are needed but especially type B negative and O negative blood to ensure there is enough for patients who may need it this summer.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Ball Ventures has donated the location at 1220 Event Center Dr. for the event.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance. To sign up to participate in the Blood Drive CLICK HERE.