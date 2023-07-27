New officer appointed to Salvation Army Idaho Falls Corps

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Captains Steve and Daylene Staneart have been appointed as the new officers in charge of The Salvation Army Idaho Falls Corps, located at 605 N. Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

Captains Staneart are native Oregonians, and they have served side-by-side for 40 years with a long history working in the Salvation Army’s addiction recovery ministries.

They have enjoyed work in various US states during their two decades of service, including: Washington, Montana, California, Utah, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Texas.

Captain Steve Staneart said they are thrilled to now serve The Salvation Army in “beautiful Southeastern Idaho.”

“We look forward to making recovery ministries a key part of what The Salvation Army does in Idaho Falls,” said Captain Steve Staneart, a Navy Veteran, Certified Substance Use Disorders Counselor, and published author. “I am fond of telling men in my care: ‘Don’t be sorry. Be different’.”

The church hours are Sunday School from 9:45-10:45 a.m. and worship service from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. On Tuesdays, A Women’s Ministry group meets at 4-5 p.m.; there’s a Prayer Meeting at 5:30-6:30 p.m.; and an Adult Bible Study at 6-7 p.m. On Thursdays we host a Youth Program from 5-7 p.m. and on the 2nd and 3rd Friday we host Family Night from 6-7 p.m.