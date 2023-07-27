Night work on several Idaho Falls area roads continue until August 18

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) began micro-surfacing on several Idaho Falls area roads beginning Tuesday.

Micro-surfacing is a process that improves the surface of the road by sealing small cracks and surface imperfections, waterproofing the surface, and protecting the pavement structure. This will help extend the life span of the roads.

Traffic will be affected at the following roads:

South Yellowstone Highway from 65th Street to Sunnyside Road

Sunnyside Road from I-15 to South Yellowstone Highway

Broadway Avenue from Bellin Road to North Yellowstone Highway

North Yellowstone Highway from Lomax Avenue to Canal

North Holmes Avenue from North Yellowstone Highway to US-20

The roadways will be reduced to one lane in each direction from the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the project is completed August 18.