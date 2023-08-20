Distinguished Under 40 nominations have opened for 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber announced the annual Distinguished Under 40 Awards Banquet, an exclusive event designed to honor and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of young business professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective industries. The chamber says this event promises to be a remarkable showcase of talent and accomplishment, recognizing the accomplishments of the next generation of industry trailblazers.

“We are thrilled to host once again this prestigious event that shines a spotlight on the exceptional achievements of young business professionals who are redefining the boundaries of success,” chamber CEO Paul Baker said. “These individuals have exhibited unparalleled dedication, creativity, and leadership, inspiring their peers and the broader business community.”

The evening will be held at the Westbank on Oct. 27, 2023, at 6 p.m. It will consist of food, an awards ceremony and networking opportunities that foster connections and collaborations among the brightest minds in various industries.

Nominations for the awards are currently open, and the chamber invites members of the public to submit deserving candidates who have achieved remarkable milestones before the age of 40. A distinguished panel of judges, comprised of prominent business leaders, will carefully review the submissions and select the finalists who will be recognized at the Distinguished Under 40 awards.

Nominations can be submitted HERE.

Tickets can be bought HERE.