Disney On Ice is coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is bringing the magic to Idaho Falls for the first time.

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

The event will take place at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center from March 14-17, 2024.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on August 29. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code HERE.