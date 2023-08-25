Idaho Falls Downtown Development announces new executive director

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has a new executive director.

Debora King brings 11 years of experience as an executive director of a Downtown Association with her. King is originally from Canada but has also lived in Alaska for several years, where she met her husband of 25 years.

“I am very excited to be a part of IFDDC that focuses on downtown, the heart and soul of our community,” King said.

King's predecessor, Catherine Smith, was the executive director for six years before accepting a position as the Economic Developer Administrator for the City of Idaho Falls.