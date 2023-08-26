Bonneville County Driver’s License Office to close Aug. 30

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Driver’s License Office located in the Bonneville County Annex at 254 E. St. in Idaho Falls will be closed all day Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The purpose for this closure is for equipment updates of Idaho Transportation Department Systems, preventing Driver’s License related transactions.

This will include the Concealed Weapons Permit and Sex Offender Registry portions of the office.

Bonneville County Motor Vehicles located in the same building will be operating under normal business hours and conditions.