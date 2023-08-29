Crews fight field fire on US 20

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department is currently fighting a field fire south of the Ucon exit along US 20.

The reporting individuals said the fire was caused by a truck pulling a trailer with dragging chains that were sparking.

Officials ask you make sure chains are up at all times when traveling with a trailer, especially during hot and dry conditions.

The US National Weather Service Pocatello Idaho has Issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds are forecast south 20 to 30 MPH with Gusts of 35 to 45 MPH, shifting into the west/southwest, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at similar speeds as a cold front pushes through. Hot, dry, and breezy conditions with rapid wild fire spread and long range spotting of embers. red flag warning cool fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly based on any one or more of these criteria for southeast Idaho.