Oktoberfest coming to Downtown Idaho Falls Saturday 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) is hosting Oktoberfest in the street on Saturday, Sept. 23 on the 300 Block of Park Avenue.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., experience Oktoberfest brews, live music, German food, fresh popped popcorn, and large street games.

There will be free swag, but it will go quick, so be there early.

You can buy a custom Koozie and sip your drink while listening to Two Bald Guys and SCRATCH. Park Avenue Grill will have their food truck stocked with bratwurst, sauerkraut and more.

You can now preorder eTokens HERE. When you buy tokens online, just show your code at the IFDDC Tent to redeem your tokens, then use your tokens to order your brews.

If you preorder five tokens, you get one free.

You must be 21+ to redeem tokens, but all ages are welcome at Oktoberfest.

After Oktoberfest, New Ford’s Bar, XVIII, Pachanga’s, Sully’s GastroPub, Bardoza’s Taphouse and the Celt have events.