2023 Distinguished Under 40 recipients
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber announced its annual 2023 Distinguished Under 40 Awards recipients.
They are:
- Annika Frandsen with the Ice Palace
- Ashley Webb with Black Brick Co.
- Braden Jenkins with The Ridge
- Brock Pence with Idaho Central Credit Union
- David Pace with the Post Register
- Gray Augustus with Teton Toyota
- Jessica Livesay with the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
- Joe Anderson with Teton Toyota
- Kelsey Salsbery with Mountain America Center
- Micheal Kirkham with the City of Idaho Falls
- Pam Gorman with Phoenix Quick Response Force (QRF)
- Steve Foster with Frontier Credit Union
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber is dedicated to supporting and nurturing young talent, and the Distinguished Under 40 Awards underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of business leaders.
These awards are scheduled to take place on Oct. 27, 2023 at the Westbank Convention Center with the festivities commencing at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the Distinguished Under 40 Awards are available for purchase here, and businesses and organizations interested in showing their support can explore various sponsorship opportunities here.