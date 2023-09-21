2023 Distinguished Under 40 recipients

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber announced its annual 2023 Distinguished Under 40 Awards recipients.

They are:

Annika Frandsen with the Ice Palace

Ashley Webb with Black Brick Co.

Braden Jenkins with The Ridge

Brock Pence with Idaho Central Credit Union

David Pace with the Post Register

Gray Augustus with Teton Toyota

Jessica Livesay with the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho

Joe Anderson with Teton Toyota

Kelsey Salsbery with Mountain America Center

Micheal Kirkham with the City of Idaho Falls

Pam Gorman with Phoenix Quick Response Force (QRF)

Steve Foster with Frontier Credit Union

The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber is dedicated to supporting and nurturing young talent, and the Distinguished Under 40 Awards underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of business leaders.

These awards are scheduled to take place on Oct. 27, 2023 at the Westbank Convention Center with the festivities commencing at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the Distinguished Under 40 Awards are available for purchase here, and businesses and organizations interested in showing their support can explore various sponsorship opportunities here.