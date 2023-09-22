Idaho Falls Regional Airport continues updates to parking lot facilities

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - You should plan for minor delays while parking at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) as construction improvements have temporarily changed traffic flows.

Entrances to each of the parking lots are down to a single lane throughout the project, and individual exit lanes may be intermittently closed during the project's final phase.

In May, work began on necessary updates to the airport's parking lot systems. The former equipment that manages entrance and payment to the parking lots was installed 20 years ago and needs replacement.

Throughout the project, temporary lot closures will continue to facilitate these needed upgrades. Updates and information on these closures will be posted on the airport's social media accounts.

It’s anticipated that work will be completed around the first week of November. As the new parking equipment is rolled out, the Airport will provide information on how to utilize the systems.

When traveling at IDA, all passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive two hours before their scheduled departure. Arriving on time allows travelers enough time to park, check in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration screening.

For travelers leaving a vehicle at IDA, the airport offers a range of parking options to fit short-term and long-term needs. The first 30 minutes are complimentary in all IDA parking lots. For more information on pricing, visit www.iflyida.com.