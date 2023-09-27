Take a Look: Hillcrest High School choir performs with Grammy-nominated band Foreigner

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Hillcrest High School now have a legendary memory that will last a lifetime.

Tuesday night, Foreigner rocked the stage at the Hero Arena in the Mountain America Center with the school's choir singing the famous hit 'I Want to Know What Love Is.'

The concept of inviting high school choirs on stage is not foreign to this band.

They do it to inspire potential future musicians and raise money for choir programs, which is very important to the band.

"Usually the first thing that goes when there's a funding issue is the music program at a school, and that's a real drag and we want to help that. I myself was a product of public school music education," Foreigner Bassist Jeff Pilson said. "My music education kind of gave me this career, so I feel like I have to give back and it to it. So we do we just want to help these schools out. They're having budget issues. Let's help."

Proceeds from Tuesday night's CD sales will go to help keep music education in schools.

On top of that, Foreigner donated $500 to Hillcrest's choir program.