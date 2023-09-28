Registration open for free learn to skate lessons

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for free learn to skate day.

On Saturday Sept. 30 at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena the 20 minute lessons will provide a basic introduction to the sport. Sign ups for the lessons can be done online HERE at www.ifrec.org or by calling (208) 612-8580.

”This learn to stake event is a perfect opportunity to be introduced to ice skating and explore the possibility of taking additional lessons this season,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said.

The free learn to skate lessons are open to those ages 6 and older, including adults. The time slots at 1, 1:40 and 2:25 p.m. will each have space for 30 participants. Skates will be available free for participants depending on sizes available.

The ice arena will also open for public skate on Sept. 30. Times for open skate are posted on the ice arena site at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/785/Ice-Arena