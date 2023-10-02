Idaho Falls kids warmed with 400 coats

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Mountain America gave more than 400 coats to kids at A.H. Elementary School Monday.

For the 2022-2023 season, Mountain America donated $15,000 to Operation Warm to provide brand-new coats to kids throughout Idaho.

The organizations are used the proceeds to donate coats to students, and more than 400 students were fitted for coats in their choice of color.

In Idaho Falls, 16.8% of individuals under age 18 live below the poverty line. Operation Warm provides confidence, warmth and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats.