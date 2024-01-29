Fire hydrant repair on East 1st Street Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a damaged fire hydrant at the intersection of East 1st Street and South Fanning Ave.

Westbound traffic on 1st Street will be detoured to Lomax Street around the construction zone.

Motorists should expect minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the Tuesday evening commute.

No water service interruption is expected at this time. Customers will be notified before any service disruption should the need arise.