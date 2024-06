This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

The fire happened at 3769 East 65th South just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

3 engines and 2 ambulances responded to the fire.

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighters were called to a garage fire at a home south of Ammon.

