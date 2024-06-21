Crispy Cones plans to open store in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg-based Crispy Cones is expanding its franchise in Idaho.

According to a Friday release, the ice cream shop will open a store in Idaho Falls and two in the Boise area.

It did not mention when or where the store will be located.

Crispy Cones owners Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson appeared on 'Shark Tank' in March 2023, making a deal with businesswoman Barbara Corcoran. Since then, they have experienced explosive growth, they said. The company has franchising deals across the country, with 55 new franchises on the way.

Earlier this month, Crispy Cones closed a ten-store deal in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and new locations are also currently in the works in New Jersey, Austin, South Carolina, North Carolina, and California, they said.

Crispy Cones currently operates six locations in Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Florida and is on track to open 100 new locations by 2025, the release said.

Crispy Cones serves cone-shaped pastry originating from the Czech Republic.