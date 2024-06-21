Motorcyclist injured in Thursday night crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries in a motorcycle-car accident in Idaho Falls Thursday night.

Idaho Falls Police said a Subaru WRX was in the center lane at 17th Street and Channing Way to make a left turn. The motorcycle was heading west on 17th Street when the driver of the Subaru failed to yield and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The accident was reported at 9 p.m. and blocked traffic until around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024.