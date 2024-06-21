Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Motorcyclist injured in Thursday night crash in Idaho Falls

A motorcycle and car collide at 17th St. and Channing Way in Idaho Falls on June 20, 2024.
Kent McIntier
A motorcycle and car collide at 17th St. and Channing Way in Idaho Falls on June 20, 2024.
By
today at 10:17 AM
Published 10:32 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries in a motorcycle-car accident in Idaho Falls Thursday night.

Idaho Falls Police said a Subaru WRX was in the center lane at 17th Street and Channing Way to make a left turn. The motorcycle was heading west on 17th Street when the driver of the Subaru failed to yield and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The accident was reported at 9 p.m. and blocked traffic until around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content