INL hosts artificial intelligence and machine learning expo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Laboratory hosted an expo showcasing its latest achievements in artificial intelligence and machine learning on Tuesday.

The expo is meant to bring AI experts and technology enthusiasts together for interactive product demonstrations.

AI and ML help INL teams make advances in science and energy research. These programs can help researchers analyze and solve several complex technical challenges. They can also improve materials designed for advanced reactors or enhance nuclear power plant control rooms to become more effective and efficient.

INL hopes to use AI and ML to get new research insights and enhance the lab’s core research capabilities.

More information about INL can be found here.