Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Snake River Animal Shelter to handle county strays

KIFI
By
today at 10:16 AM
Published 10:33 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Snake River Animal Shelter will now handle all the animals collected by Bonneville County animal control officers.

Beginning Monday, July 1, 2024, stray animals found outside of Idaho Falls city limits will be handled by Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 N. Lindsay Blvd.

Previously, the City of Idaho Falls Animal Shelter handled the county's strays.

Bonneville County residents can get their pet licenses at the Snake River Animal Shelter or at the Bonneville County Assessor's office at 605 N. Capital. Kennel licenses will be issued at the Assessor's office.

The July 1st change only affects services for county residents.

Questions can be answered by any of the involved organizations:
• Bonneville Co. Sheriff's Animal Control Deputy - 208-529-1200
• Snake River Animal Shelter - 208-523-4219
• Bonneville Co. Assessor's office - 208-529-1350

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content