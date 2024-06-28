Snake River Animal Shelter to handle county strays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Snake River Animal Shelter will now handle all the animals collected by Bonneville County animal control officers.

Beginning Monday, July 1, 2024, stray animals found outside of Idaho Falls city limits will be handled by Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 N. Lindsay Blvd.

Previously, the City of Idaho Falls Animal Shelter handled the county's strays.

Bonneville County residents can get their pet licenses at the Snake River Animal Shelter or at the Bonneville County Assessor's office at 605 N. Capital. Kennel licenses will be issued at the Assessor's office.

The July 1st change only affects services for county residents.

Questions can be answered by any of the involved organizations:

• Bonneville Co. Sheriff's Animal Control Deputy - 208-529-1200

• Snake River Animal Shelter - 208-523-4219

• Bonneville Co. Assessor's office - 208-529-1350