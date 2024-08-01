Bonneville County Fair began Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Fair kicked-off on Thursday.

The fair presents projects 4-H students have been working on for a long time. Some 4-H kids worked to raise large livestock, and some kids within the city limits worked with dogs or cats.

This fair lets the kids show off what they have accomplished.

The event is free to the public and runs until August 8.

More animals will be showcased during the next week, from chickens and turkeys to pigs and sheep.

A schedule of events at the Bonneville County Fair can be found here.