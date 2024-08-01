Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Bonneville County Fair began Thursday

By
today at 4:48 PM
Published 5:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Fair kicked-off on Thursday.

The fair presents projects 4-H students have been working on for a long time. Some 4-H kids worked to raise large livestock, and some kids within the city limits worked with dogs or cats.

This fair lets the kids show off what they have accomplished.

The event is free to the public and runs until August 8.

More animals will be showcased during the next week, from chickens and turkeys to pigs and sheep.

A schedule of events at the Bonneville County Fair can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content