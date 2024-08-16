High-speed car chase begins in Rigby and ends in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A high-speed car chase that went through two counties and involved spike strips ended with the driver crashing his car.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, a Rigby Police Officer was on patrol on Highway 20 when they saw a speeding car driving east. The vehicle was seen going over a hundred miles an hour while police were in pursuit.

An Idaho State Police officer threw out spike strips at 81st North in Bonneville County, causing one of the speeding car’s tires to deflate.

The speeding car continued south through Idaho Falls until it crashed on 65th South in Bonneville County.

The driver was identified as Michael J Sanchez from Idaho Falls. Sanchez was taken into custody, medically cleared, and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.