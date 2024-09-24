Survey names Idaho Falls Community Hospital as a top patient-recommended hospital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Community Hospital was named a top patient-recommended hospital, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. Only five Idaho hospitals made it to the national list.

The rankings were determined using the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Patients’ likelihood to recommend a hospital to their friends and family was calculated using star ratings from CMS’ Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) data collected between October 2022 and September 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized nationally as one of the top hospitals that patients would highly recommended,” said Casey Jackman, COO of Idaho Falls Community Hospital. “It is a testament to our team’s commitment to put patients first and make sure that we do not simply prioritize high-quality care but also the overall experience.”

Hospitals were evaluated by a 29-question survey distributed to patients at random. The survey is designed to measure things like patients’ perceptions around hospital cleanliness, interactions with the care team and the level of respect patients felt while in the hospital.

More than 4,000 hospitals participate in the HCAHPS program. Only 464 hospitals received high enough patient ratings to be included on Becker’s national list.

The other hospitals in Idaho that made the list are Boise VA Medical Center, Northwest Specialty Hospital, St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center and North Canyon Medical Center.

Wyoming had four facilities to make the list. They include St. John Medical Center in Jackson, Star Valley Medical Center in Afton, Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.