Gas leak in Idaho Falls stopped, evacuated businesses can return

UPDATE: Idaho Falls Fire Department says the gas company has stopped the gas leak and the evacuated businesses can return to their buildings. The leak was behind a business on Channing and 25th Street. Not on Hitt Road.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Three business have been evacuated due to a gas leak on 25th Street Road.

Idaho Falls Fire Department said the gas leak was due to a damaged natural gas line.

They said Intermountain Gas will need to dig up off 25th Street to shut it off. Westbound lane of 25th Street will be impacted for several hours.

25th Street and Hitt is the intersection near Target and Grocery Outlet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.