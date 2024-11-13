Bonneville County Coroner resigns after 12 years

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Coroner is stepping down after 12 years.

Rick Taylor's resignation came to light after an article was published by 'ProPublica.' The article stated a Bonneville County baby died and Taylor had done little to investigate the death.

Taylor told Local News 8 he feels the article misrepresented him and his work.

He says he submitted his resignation before the article was published and that his reason for leaving has nothing to do with the story.

He said the coroner position is still part-time, but the workload has grown, and someone who can work full-time is needed.

"It won't be me. I cannot make that time commitment. Which is why I'm resigning is because it needs to be a full-time position, and so I tendered my resignation so that they could put somebody in as a full-time coroner, of which I have told them [Commissioners] they need to compensate them as such. And they have been in full agreement with me, the commissioners."

ProPublica's article focuses on the unexplained death of a local baby. It said the child did not get an autopsy. The article portrays the coroner’s investigation as negligent.

Taylor explains an autopsy was not needed and has a message for the family in the article.

"I thought we were meeting their wishes in not doing an autopsy. We thought I felt that we had sufficient records between pediatric records, hospital records, emergency room records, that we can make a sound judgment on it. We don't take anything, especially child deaths, lightly. We just try to do what needs to be done to make a determination," Taylor said.

Taylor says his duties will officially end at the end of the day on December 28.

Since the county coroner is an elected position, the Bonneville County GOP will interview candidates to recommend to the County Commissioners as a replacement for Taylor.