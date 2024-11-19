Winter season invites pests into our homes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– We are not the only ones looking to stay warm this winter season. You can expect some unwanted visitors to enter our homes in search of heat.

Falls Pest Service says they see spiders entering homes this time of year.

In Idaho, that can include house spiders, hobo spiders, and especially black widows. The pest service tells us that black widows are on the rise this year due to changes in the weather.

Including this year's warmer fall that suddenly turned cold.

"A lot of pest activity has to do with weather patterns and what's happened this year and what has been an ideal breeding situation for them. So the weather patterns have just been conducive to those types of pests and increased in that activity," said Rein Weil, Branch Manager at Falls Pest Service.

We are told the sooner you get your pest control done, the more protection you will have.