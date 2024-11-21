Traffic patterns to change for Ammon neighborhood

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)—A major traffic change is coming to an Ammon neighborhood. Curlew Drive between 17th Street and Sawtooth Street will be closed from Monday, November 25, to Wednesday, November 27, to prepare for the changes in traffic patterns.

When the road reopens, southbound Curlew Drive will not be accessible from 17th Street. Only drivers heading north toward Walmart will be permitted.

Eagle Road will also undergo changes at its intersection with Salmon Street. Traffic will be southbound only, and northbound access to 17th Street will be limited.

City leaders say these changes are being made because an overwhelming amount of non-local traffic is using the small neighborhood streets to reach businesses.

Once the changes are implemented, drivers can expect increased patrols by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.