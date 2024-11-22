Jury starts deliberations in Randy Larkin murder case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Attorneys finished their closing arguments for the Ririe rest-stop murder trial Friday morning, and the jury is now in deliberations.

The jury will determine if Randy Larkin is guilty or not guilty of the murder of Morey Pelton in May 2022.

If they find him guilty, they will have to decide between first or second-degree murder or whether the murder was planned or unplanned. If they find him not guilty, it means they thought the killing of Pelton was justified and that Larkin killed out of self-defense, not murderous intent.

The jury is expected to finish their deliberation by the end of the day.