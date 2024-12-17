TRAFFIC ALERT: Three Bonneville County intersections to become 4-way stops

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County is working to make some intersections safer around Idaho Falls.

Emergency Management Director Brad Clements announced Tuesday morning it will make 4-way stops at the following intersections:

- 15th East and 33rd North (St. Leon & Iona Road)

- 15th East and 65th South (St. Clair and York Road) by Sandy Downs

- 33rd South and 35th West (Sunnyside and Osgood Road)

They said the changes will begin on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

The changes are being made because of traffic changes observed at the intersections and to increase driver safety.