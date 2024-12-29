Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Proper lithium-ion battery disposal

Lithium-ion batteries can be very dangerous if not stored or disposed of properly
Noah Farley
Lithium-ion batteries can be very dangerous if not stored or disposed of properly
today at 4:10 PM
Published 5:06 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Some of you may have gotten power tools for Christmas, which usually use lithium-ion batteries. Here's what you should know to stay safe from these batteries' potential dangers.

Lithium-ion batteries can suddenly explode. Even a small one could burn at over two-thousand degrees, says the Power Tool Institute.

If you have a damaged lithium-ion battery, contact its manufacturer. If you need to dispose of it, never throw it away in the garbage or recycling bin. The PTI says these batteries could cause potential fire hazards at landfills, and even contaminate the water supply if they’re not disposed of properly.

Instead, you should take lithium-ion batteries to a battery collection box. There are boxes at the Lowe's and Home Depot in Idaho Falls you can take your batteries to be properly disposed of. You can find more battery collection boxes by clicking here and entering your zip code.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

