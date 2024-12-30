Staying safe during New Year’s

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With the new year coming up, many people are ready to celebrate the countdown to 2025. However, an estimated 179 people in the U.S. might die on the road during the New Year holiday, according to the National Safety Council.

People can help reduce those accidents by driving sober. If they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, they need to get a ride home with a sober driver.

"We've had far too many alcohol-related crashes and fatalities this year, and we would hate to kick off the next year with more of those," said Bonneville County Sheriff's Office PIO, Sgt. Bryan Lovell. "It's not worth the risk. Don't take a chance. Be safe."

If you're on the road and notice a driver who might be intoxicated, you can report it.

"Call our local dispatch, call 9-1-1, call ISP if you need to. Be a good witness and report those to us," Lovell said.

People hosting New Year's parties can also help their guests stay safe. The American Safety Council recommends providing your guests with food and snacks so they won’t be drinking on an empty stomach. Also try not to provide salty snacks because they can actually make people drink more.

It's especially important to be careful if you plan to light fireworks. Idaho law says non-aerial common fireworks can be used until midnight on January 1st.

“Even if they're relatively small fireworks or don't do a lot of things, you still need to be careful," Lovell said. "They can still be hazardous. They can cause burns. They can cause fires.”

Denny's Wrecker Service is providing free rides and towing services to get people home safe after drinking during the holidays. You can call Denny's Wrecker Service at (208) 237-0671 until Jan. 1.