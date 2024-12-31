Truck hits D Street underpass in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A semi-truck and trailer hit the D street underpass in downtown Idaho Falls Tuesday morning.

The Nicholas and Company truck tried to go under the 12-foot-high railroad bridge just off the Yellowstone Highway and struck the trailer around 10 a.m.

It's unknown if the bridge was damaged.

There were no injuries. Police said the driver was cited for not following the height limit sign.

The underpass is known to get hit by taller trucks. The D Street underpass was dedicated in August 2014, and about an hour after it opened, a truck crashed into the structure.

There are warning signs alerting drivers of the bridge's height.