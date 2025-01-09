Reed’s Dairy gives back to community on fire anniversary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Reed’s Dairy will mark the one-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed its production facility with a special promotion to give back to the community.

The building caught fire on the afternoon of January 18, 2024, at 2660 W. Broadway in Idaho Falls. It was later determined an in-wall cub cadet-type space heater started the fire in the plant.

In remembrance, Reed’s Dairy will donate proceeds from every single waffle cone sold on Saturday, January 18, at its Idaho Falls and Ammon locations to the Idaho Food Bank. This is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community that has supported them during their recovery.

A week after the fire, Reed’s Dairy was able to keep its products available to customers through its production partners.

A new production facility is under construction. They anticipate it will be completed sometime this summer.