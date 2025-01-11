Bridal fair helps reduce wedding planning stress

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Studies show several people feel stressed as they plan for a wedding. The Southeast Idaho Bridal Fair was held in Idaho Falls to help make things a little easier and more accessible for engaged couples.

Between the cake, dress, and venue, there are several things that go into planning a wedding. That's why the bridal fair brought multiple resources like photographers and caterers in one place to save time and stress.

The vendors helped engaged couples plan for their big day, whether they want a large, traditional wedding or an elopement.

"I specialize in elopement weddings. A lot of the couples that I help really don't want the big venue. They don't want the big groups, they don't want a whole lot of family around. And they also don't want the chaos, the added expense and the extra stress that a traditional wedding would come with," said Jenny Callison, Owner of Jenny Callison Photography.

Many people who came to the bridal fair were able to set up some of their wedding essentials from music to food.

