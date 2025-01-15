Compass Academy closes early due to water main break

The following is from Idaho Falls School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Compass Academy will close at 10:00 AM today due to a water main break in the street near the school. While the issue is off school property, the impact of the disruption is making it necessary to dismiss students and staff early for their safety and comfort.

Dora Erickson Elementary School is not affected by this incident and will remain in session as usual.

Idaho Falls city crews work on a water main break near Compass Academy on Jan. 15, 2025.

Families of Compass Academy students are encouraged to make arrangements for early pick-up if needed.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.