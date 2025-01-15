Idaho Falls mayor presents her last State of the City

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper gave her last State of the City address after 12 years of service as mayor.

The luncheon was held at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Idaho Falls.

She said there were two things she wanted to cover. They were the overall success of the community and support of the Mayors’ Scholarship Fund.

Mayor Casper talked about some accomplishments the city had done. .

Such as the G.I.F.T. transportation program, and the growth of the Idaho Falls airport.

She also said the new water tower will be completed and put into use this year.

She talked about the Idaho Falls Police Department moving into its new building.

"Not only did the project come in on time and under budget, you got to love that. It's also an award-winning building. The IFPD received the bronze medal from police, for the design of the building," said Casper.

The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors presented a check for over $29,000 to go towards the Mayors’ Scholarship Fund.