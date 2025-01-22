Falls Water issues boil advisory as a precaution following power surge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Falls Water Company has issued a water boil advisory on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2025. Representatives said a power surge caused one of the water pumps to shut down at approximately 7:10 a.m., causing the water pressure to drop.

They said the warning is only an advisory and not a boil order. Customers are being warned as a precaution. If they would like to boil their water they can.

The advisory does not include those in the Taylor Mountain and Morningview areas.

Testing is being done to make sure no contamination has entered the water system.

This advisory is expected to last up to 72 hours as tests are completed.

You can learn more on their website at www.fallswater.com

What should You do?

You may continue to use your water for showering, clothes washing, dish washing, cooking, etc.

As a precautionary measure, boil the water before drinking. Bring water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. • You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. (Puede seguir utilizando el agua para lavarse las manos usando jabón y agua por lo menos 20 segundos.)

• Flush your lines if discoloration occurs.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

The symptoms above are caused by many types of organisms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

If you are a daycare provider or a business that prepares food, please contact the Eastern Idaho Public Health Department at (208) 523-5382.

