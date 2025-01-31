ICE policy protest set for Saturday in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— A peaceful demonstration against current Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies is planned for Saturday, February 1, at noon at the Broadway Bridge. According to a new release, organizers expect a diverse crowd of community members, students, and activists.

"We want to take a stand against systemic racism and unjust immigration policies," said Shantelle Duran, one of the demonstration's organizers. "We invite the community to stand with us and show support for our neighbors who are likely to be targeted under increased ICE raids and detentions."

The gathering point for the demonstration will be the southeast corner of the Broadway Bridge.

Organizers emphasize the importance of maintaining a respectful and civil atmosphere and urge participants to adhere to all laws regarding obstruction. Duran said she has communicated with the Idaho Falls Police Department and the City of Idaho Falls to ensure a safe and lawful event. A key focus of the organizers is nonviolence and nonaggression, particularly towards any counter-protesters or individuals who may attempt to disrupt the demonstration.

“Together, we can fight for justice and build community,” Duran said. “We encourage like-minded people to join us in this show of solidarity.”