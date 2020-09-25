Sleep in Heavenly Peace founder’s smile to appear on Lay’s chip bags

Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A familiar smile will be seen around the country as part of Lay's chip smile bags.

With people's faces being hidden behind face masks, it's nice to see a smile every once in a while, and this year, Lay's potato chip bags will be featuring 30 everyday smilers from across the nation. They are also people who put smiles on other faces through their charitable work.

One of them is Luke Mickelson of Kimberly. He is the founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"Our mission statement is no child sleeps on the floor in our town," he said.

Mickelson says since Sleep in Heavenly Peace started out of his garage about 8 years ago, they have sprouted more than 200 chapters across the United States, in four countries building more than 60,000 beds for children who are without one.

"There are no statistics out there for how many kids are sleeping on the floor, it's really sad. The best statistics that we have. It's somewhere between two and three percent of the population," Mickelson said.

The small-town country boy from southern Idaho says he is honored and shocked to be featured on Lay's potato chip bag, but it's something he almost missed out on when he was nominated back in February.

"Smiles with Lay's, I don't understand that, I almost deleted the email," he said.

Luckily he didn't and was eventually chosen to be the featured smiler on the cheddar and sour cream bag.

"We were betting on which one it was. I love salt and vinegar, but cheddar and sour cream is probably my second favorite," he said.

And Mickelson jokingly says he was able to display a perfect smile for the camera by reciting the alphabet during the shoot.

"We are pretty convinced this is the e," he said.

On the back of the cheddar and sour cream bag is a brief bio about Mickelson and QR code people can scan to hear more about his charitable cause, and he thinks it will help spread a lot of awreness.

"It's one that people either dismiss or they don't believe," he said.