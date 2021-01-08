Idaho Lottery debuts new Pick 4 Draw game on Sunday

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery will unveil a new, twice-daily Draw Game on Sunday.

Pick 4 has a top prize of $5,000 for a $1 ticket, and tickets for this game are only available from licensed Idaho Lottery retailers.

This is the first new, daily numbers game offered by the Idaho Lottery since June 5, 2000 when the long-standing Pick 3 game first debuted.

Pick 4 joins Pick 3 as an additional numbers game to the daily Draw Game lineup.

"Our players really appreciate and enjoy Idaho-only Draw Games," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “Pick 4 is a daily game, with draws twice a day that our players have been asking us to add to our lineup. We're looking forward to it joining Pick 3 and the prize-winning it will give to our players and the good causes we support - Idaho's public schools and buildings."

Pick 4 has a base price of $1 per play and is drawn twice daily at 1:59 p.m. Mountain Time and 7:59 p.m. Mountain Time, seven days a week.

Like all Idaho Lottery Draw Games, players may select their numbers or ask for a Quick Pick. Players select four numbers, each between 0 and 9.

If they select their numbers in the exact order as the numbers are drawn, they win $5,000.

Pick 4 also includes the Sum it up! feature, where players could win even if they do not match their four numbers.

For an extra $1 per dollar played, if the sum of a player’s Pick 4 numbers is the same as the sum of the four single-digit numbers drawn, they win.

In all, there are eleven different ways to win.

For drawing results, players can visit idaholottery.com, call the Winning Numbers Line at 208-334-4656, download the Idaho Lottery's free "Check-a-Ticket" app, or take their ticket to any Idaho Lottery retailer for validation.

All prizes must be claimed within 180 days from the draw date.