Businesses can e-file state, federal income taxes together

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Businesses wanting to e-file both their federal and state income tax returns should visit the Idaho State Tax Commission website, tax.idaho.gov. Click on the “Business income tax e-filing vendors” link under “Quick Picks.”



The Tax Commission’s business e-file page links to authorized software providers that offer electronic tax return filing for corporations, S corporations, partnerships and fiduciaries. The offerings include Idaho and federal tax returns.



Software providers’ fees and services vary. Businesses should compare the offers to see which one best serves their needs.



“E-filing is the easiest and most cost-effective way to submit tax returns,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “It saves prep time, paper, and mailing costs.”



Last year, about 75% of Idaho businesses filed their income tax returns online.